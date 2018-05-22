Watch 990 Horsepower Proving To Be Too Much For This Mercedes SLS AMG

The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG came stock with 563 hp (420 kW) but for one owner, that was not nearly enough so he enlisted GAD tuning to make some changes.

These were not small changes as the final product now pumps out a whopping 990 hp (738 kW) which looks like it might be too much for the driver’s skill levels.

A slew of upgrades to the 6.2-litre V8 engine that included turbochargers, a modified gearbox, an ECU upgrade, a tune by GAD Motors in Germany and much more produced this beast but if you want to see when things go slightly wrong, fast forward to the 3 minute mark.

The video description also notes the car completed a world-record, half-mile run at 186.86 mph (300.73 km/h). That’s fast, but world-record fast? Maybe.

This video is a good reminder that just because someone has a powerful car doesn’t mean they have the skills to apply that power to the track correctly.