Watch This LMP1 Race Car Execute A Double Back Flip

Although this is not the first time this has happened you can probably bet that the driver, Matevos Isaakyan, needed a new set of jocks after the ordeal.

Amazingly the driver walked away from this immense double backflip which happened heading up the hill on the famous Eau Rouge corner during the Six Hours of Spa last weekend.

As the car takes flight, you can hear the race car smashing the rev-limiter after which it smashed into the tyre wall.

An investigation is still underway as to what caused it but it may have something to do with the line he was on and a safety system that was designed to actually slow cars down.