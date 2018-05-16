VideoCrash

You WILL Get A Fright Watching This Beer Keg Smash Into A Car In Australia

By Zero2Turbo
Screenshot from video clip below

The title has warned you so don’t complain when the heart skips a beat while watching this clip.

The incident occurred yesterday (15 May 2018) in Wentworthville, New South Wales, Australia.

Related Posts

Bloodhound SSC Will Have A First Record Attempt In 2019

Audi RS6 vs. Ariel Atom Is a Strange But Enjoyable Drag Race

“Driving east on the M4 at Wentworthville at 6.11am when a beer keg came out of no where. Don’t know where it came from, police are currently investigating. The car is smashed up pretty badly.”

I assume the dashcam footage came from the owner/driver of the car and they got out unscathed but the speed at which this happens is massively eye-opening. This is something which simply cannot be avoided no matter how much skill/talent/experience you have.

You might also like
News

Bloodhound SSC Will Have A First Record Attempt In 2019

Video

Audi RS6 vs. Ariel Atom Is a Strange But Enjoyable Drag Race

Zero2Turbo

New BMW X5 (G05) Previewed In Neat Renderings

Video

Bye Bye Earphones Thanks To A Straight-Piped Ferrari Enzo

Zero2Turbo

Zero2Turbo Daily WhatsApp Article – How To Sign Up

Tuning

German Tuner Takes The Roof Off The BMW M2

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us