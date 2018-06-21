News

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO May Become Most Expensive Car Ever Sold At Auction

By Zero2Turbo

RM Sotheby’s has been tasked with auctioning off this 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at the Monterey auction in August and it could become one of the most expensive cars ever auctioned, carrying an estimate of $45 million (R612 million).

There is no introduction needed for the 250 GTO and how their values have rocketed but this particular example one offer is the third of the 36 examples built, bearing chassis no. 3413 GT.

Related Posts

Uber-Rare McLaren F1 LM Up For Sale For At Least R188…

Ferrari Reveal 488 Pista ‘Piloti Ferrari’ Tailor…

It began its life as a Series I car and claimed victory in all but one of ten races entered in 1962. Remarkably for a race car, it retains its original engine, gearbox, and rear axle, as well as its factory Series II body, fitted by Carrozzeria Scaglietti in 1964.

Recently one example apparently traded hands for a reported R1 billion but that was a private deal and not an auction purchase.

The current record holder for a car at auction is of course another 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, which fetched over $38 million in 2014.

You might also like
News

Uber-Rare McLaren F1 LM Up For Sale For At Least R188 Million

News

Ferrari Reveal 488 Pista ‘Piloti Ferrari’ Tailor Made At Le Mans

News

Ferrari FXX K Evo For Sale With Road-Legal Conversion Option

News

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO Becomes Most Expensive Of All Time After Selling For R1 Billion

News

This One-Off Ferrari Is Called The SP38

Video

McLaren 720S Shows Ferrari 488 GTB Who Is The Boss In A Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us