ABT Pumps Up Audi RS3 Sedan To 500 Horsepower (373 kW)

By Tokoloho Mogotlane

Earlier this year, German tuning company ABT Sportsline juiced up the Audi RS3 Sportback with more power and a revised suspension. And having seen how brilliantly their work penned out, they’ve gone for a similar approach with an RS3 Sedan.

With an upgraded ECU, a new intercooler and a stainless-steel exhaust system, the Audi RS3 Sedan tuned by ABT now boasts a jump that’s very close to 100 ponies more than the stock car. The 2.5-litre turbocharged five-pot engine now fires 493 hp (368 kW) and 570 Nm of torque – a 90 Nm boost in torque over the regular RS3.

The aftermarket specialist however did not just focus on brute force; they have also gone through the trouble of fitting new suspension springs and anti-roll bars. According to ABT, the car is also equipped with better brakes that bring it to a halt “in no time”.

More observant individuals will spot an approaching ABT-tuned RS3 by a grille add-on and a new front lip. Fender inserts also do a good job of marking the car from the others in side view, while the rear end features a custom exhaust with two separate 102mm black chrome pipes. Customers have a choice of a number of wheel sets, in 19- or 20-inches.

Cosmetics upgrades are not exclusive to the exterior; customers can also opt for ABT-branded seats to let their passengers know that they are indeed in an ABT-tuned RS3. Also available is a carbon fibre trim and a special plaque placed on the dashboard.

A stock RS3 Sedan rushes to 100 km/h from rest in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h. Furthermore, with the optional Dynamic Plus package, the top speed is raised to 280 km/h. These are quite respectable numbers, but ABT Sportsline says that its power upgrade has taken the RS3 to a world where 0 to 100 km/h is dealt with in just 3.7 seconds and flat out it will crack as near as makes no difference 300 km/h.

Comments
