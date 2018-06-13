Aston Martin Reveal 595 HP (444 kW) Rapide AMR

Following closely in the DB11 AMR comes the latest limited edition from Aston Martin‘s sub-brand which they are calling a four-door racing car for the streets.

Introducing the 595 horsepower (444 kW) Rapide AMR limited to just 210 units and asking £194,950 in the UK.

The sexy sedan features design cues from Aston’s super special Zagato models, and boasts a carbon fibre aero kit consisting of front splitter, sills, rear diffuser and boot lid lip spoiler as well as large ventilation inserts. The kit is complemented with tasteful racing stripes, painted brake calipers and 21 inch wheels with a unique design.

Under the hood sits a a 6.0-litre V12 tuned to 595 hp and 630 Nm of torque. It comes with a special quad tailpipe exhaust system and takes the AMR from rest to 96 km/h in 4.2 seconds.To ensure the sedan also handles well they have given it huge carbon ceramic brakes, sport lowered suspension, and ultra-high performance Michelin Super Sport tyres. And these have all been tested at the Nurburgring.

Inside, you’ll find a carbon-fibre centre console while the seats have been trimmed in Alcantara. Every example features AMR logos stitched into the front perches, a limited-edition AMR inspection plaque and AMR branding on the carbon sill plates.

Aston Martin President & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, commented: “AMR takes technology and inspiration from our motorsport programme to amplify the sporting prowess in our road cars which is clear to see in the Rapide AMR, Aston Martin’s most extreme, 4-door sports car. With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, Aston Martin has taken Rapide to new and exciting extremes.”