ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 22 2018

By Zero2Turbo

ferrari 512 bbi and 360 challenge stradale south africa

Thank you to those who submit so regularly! We are working on getting some prizes sorted for the #TopSpot again so keep your eye on the weekly post.

Related Posts

WATCH The McLaren Senna High-Speed Testing In South Africa

Alfa Romeo Working On 710 HP 8C and 600 HP GTV Coupe

Highlights for the first week (and first day) of June are; stunning BMW M2 in Cape Town, Ariel Atom, a silver and a yellow Porsche 911 (991.2) GT2 RS, Onyx Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari F12 Novitec N-Largo S, Ferrari Dino, BMW M4 Competition Pack trio and this stunning #FerrariFriday duo consisting of a 360 Challenge Stradale and a 512 BBi.

You might also like
News

WATCH The McLaren Senna High-Speed Testing In South Africa

News

Alfa Romeo Working On 710 HP 8C and 600 HP GTV Coupe

News

New Maserati Alfieri Coupe and Baby SUV Coming In 2022

News

Here Is The Lamborghini Urus Knockoff And It’s Called The X-Series

News

LEGO Technic Reveals 3,600 Piece Bugatti Chiron And It Costs R4,500*

News

Underground Racing Boost Lamborghini Huracan Performante To An Estimated 1500 HP…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us