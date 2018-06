LOOK at the quality of shots we have this week! Nearly all of them were submitted via email or the submission tool which helps so much when collating the top 25 of the week so THANK YOU ALL!

Highlights this week are; Rolls-Royce combo spot, Prior Design Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG, Ferrari 458 SpecialeA, stunning white Ferrari 488 GTB, all white lineup of Porsche GT cars, Jaguar F-Type R and this beautiful shot of the first BMW i8 Roadster in South Africa.