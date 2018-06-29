Video

#FerrariFriday Done Right With An 812 Superfast Powersliding Around Mugello

By Zero2Turbo

Some Ferrari owners keep their masterpieces with delivery mileage on them as an investment. We call these individuals Garage Queens but there are some owners who simply don’t give a sh*t about and we call them, well Legends!

One such owner goes by the name of Powerslidelover on Instagram but he also recently uploaded a terrific clip of him sliding around the iconic Mugello circuit.

Related Posts

Woman Crashes Ferrari 458 Italia Hard After Renting Just…

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO May Become Most Expensive Car Ever Sold…

The two-minute-long video is mainly shot from a camera mounted inside the cabin of a Ferrari 812 Superfast, so while there may not be an outside and smoky perspective to this footage, it’s not hard to understand how much fun was had at the famous Italian racing circuit.

As a reminder, the 812 Superfast sports a front-mounted 6.3-litre V12 engine that produces an astonishing 789 horsepower.

You might also like
Video

Woman Crashes Ferrari 458 Italia Hard After Renting Just Minutes Earlier

News

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO May Become Most Expensive Car Ever Sold At Auction

News

Ferrari Reveal 488 Pista ‘Piloti Ferrari’ Tailor Made At Le Mans

News

Ferrari FXX K Evo For Sale With Road-Legal Conversion Option

News

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO Becomes Most Expensive Of All Time After Selling For R1 Billion

News

This One-Off Ferrari Is Called The SP38

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us