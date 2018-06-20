Limited Edition TECHART GTsport Porsche 991.2 Turbo S Revealed

TECHART are among the best Porsche tuners in the world and they have added a limited edition kit for the already uber-rapid 991.2 Turbo S.

It is called the GTsport and if you do manage to secure one of these packages you will be one of just 30 in the whole world.

This package includes some aero enhancements, a fresh set of wheels and of course a little bump in the power department.

The exterior parts by TECHART are produced in carbon and developed in the wind tunnel to optimize the aerodynamic parameters of the chassis. Side air intake trims, ram-air scoop, front grilles and air outlet grille are included in the package. Roof spoiler, side skirt trims, rear apron louvers and a diffusor add-on improve the balance between lift and downforce. To meet all demands, every TECHART exterior part can be optained in visible carbon, matte or glossy.

To match the sleek new looks, the Powerkit takes the output from 580 hp (432 kW) and 750 Nm of torque to 640 horses (477 kW) and 880 Nm of torque. This translates to a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 338 km/h.

Sound is improved thanks to a valve controlled box which according to TECHART produces a deeper and more powerful boxer sound for your ears to enjoy.

The GTsport kit includes a spring set which brings your Porsche 30mm lower to improve handling and drastically increase visual presence.

Wrapping it all together is a set of TECHART Formula IV Race Bi-Color forged rims wrapped with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres.

As always the customization options for your interior are endless but this package does include the TECHART sport streering wheel.