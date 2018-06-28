Local Tuner RGMotorsport Give Audi RS3 Sportback 484 HP (361 kW) Of Grunt

We spoke about RGMotorsport just the other day with their Alfa Romeo 4C upgrade offering and now they are back on our radar after they have given Ingolstadt’s all-wheel-drive hot hatch more grunt.

When the RS3 leaves the factory its 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged unit pushes out 395 hp (294 kW) and 480 Nm of torque but the tuner can up this to a very potent 484 hp (361 kW) and 591 Nm of torque.

This is not just a simple ECU tune because to get to these output levels, you need to add the following; a 101-to-76 mm decat downpipe, a 76 mm RGM-Techniflow stainless steel exhaust system, an RGM hybrid turbo upgrade to the existing turbocharger, a high-flow intercooler, an RGM-Goliath cold air intake and even a water-meth injection kit, along with the requisite software tune and an on-the-fly dual-map switch (the second map seemingly set up for use with an octane booster).

The tuner claims that the RS3 can now sprint to 100 km/h from rest in just 3.6 seconds making it half a second quicker than the stock claimed time from Audi. The quarter mile sprint was completed in 11.7 seconds with a speed of 195.2 km/h all verified by a VBOX data logger.

Take a listen to the angry hyper hatch in the clip below.