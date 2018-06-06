Mole Automobile Build One-Off Alfa Romeo 4C Called Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001

Mole Automobile are not well known but their latest project may just put them on the coachbuilders map.

Based off the chassis of a 4C, this one-off creation features a unique bodywork that blends Alfa Romeo’s latest design language with more evocative supercar lines like the louvered rear clamshell and a Zagato-like rear end.

From the images it seems this one-off is wider than the regular 4C and has massive road presence.

Inside you also get a one-off creation with the dashboard now being covered in leather and the plastic HVAC controls along with the air vents replaced with others made of aluminum.

At this stage there are no technical details of the Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 but it is making it’s debut today at the Salone Auto Torino in Italy.