NewsVideo

Mole Automobile Build One-Off Alfa Romeo 4C Called Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001

By Zero2Turbo

Mole Automobile are not well known but their latest project may just put them on the coachbuilders map.

Based off the chassis of a 4C, this one-off creation features a unique bodywork that blends Alfa Romeo’s latest design language with more evocative supercar lines like the louvered rear clamshell and a Zagato-like rear end.

From the images it seems this one-off is wider than the regular 4C and has massive road presence.

Related Posts

Could The 700 HP Alfa Romeo 8C Coupe Look Like This?

Alfa Romeo Working On 710 HP 8C and 600 HP GTV Coupe

Inside you also get a one-off creation with the dashboard now being covered in leather and the plastic HVAC controls along with the air vents replaced with others made of aluminum.

At this stage there are no technical details of the Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 but it is making it’s debut today at the Salone Auto Torino in Italy.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Could The 700 HP Alfa Romeo 8C Coupe Look Like This?

News

Alfa Romeo Working On 710 HP 8C and 600 HP GTV Coupe

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe And Large SUV Should Be Announced Next Month

News

Pogea Racing Produce Angry 477 HP Alfa Romeo 4C

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe May Pack As Much As 641 HP

News

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Nurburgring Editions Going To Geneva With 4C…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us