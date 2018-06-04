New 800 HP (596 kW) Shelby Super Snake Shows Off In Promo

Ford revised the current-generation of the Mustang which naturally means Shelby will revise their Super Snake offering.

They have taken the already potent pony car and cranked it up to 800 horspower (596 kW) making it 50 hp (37 kW) stronger than the previous Super Snake making it the fastest Super Snake ever made.

Power obviously comes from the 5.0-litre V8 fitted to the Mustang GT but a supercharger boosts output up to 710 hp (529 kW). If you want the full 800 horses, this is an additional tune which should allow the car to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

To produce this muscle reliably, Shelby adds a new radiator, heat exchanger, and performance half shafts. A set of Brembo brakes have six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units in the rear to bring the beast to a halt.

Styling wise you get a new body kit which features a new front fascia. This includes a new section with Shelby branding at the bottom of the grille. There are also revised side sills, an updated wing, and a tweaked diffuser at the back.

The company fits the cars with 20-inch forged wheels with either a black or bright metallic finish.