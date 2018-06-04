New Tesla Roadster Resulted In Further Development Of Rimac C_Two

In a recent interview with Autocar, Kreso Coric, the head of sales for Rimac mentioned that the blistering Tesla Roadster performance prompted further develop of their new C_Two hypercar.

He admitted the company never meant to make the C_Two do the 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 km/h) run in less than two seconds, but then Tesla revealed the new Roadster, which prompted Rimac to further develop its hypercar.

Thanks to a two-speed gearbox with F1-derived tech, the C_Two was able to execute a run to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.95 seconds and complete the 0 to 186 mph (0 to 300 km/h) task in an astonishing 11.8 seconds.

As it stands, production of the C_Two is limited to 150 units with a good chunk of them (between 75 and 105) headed for the United States.

The plan is to finish work on the first test mules in the second half of 2018 and then produce 18 prototypes next year. Production of customer cars is scheduled to commence in January 2020 and just four units will be built each month.