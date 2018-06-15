One-Off Ford Mustang GT Packs 700 HP and Pays Tribute To WWII Pilots

Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. has collaborated with Ford to create a unique Eagle Squadron Mustang GT featuring a 5.0-litre V8 which produces 700 hp (522 kW) courtesy of a Ford Performance supercharger.

We only got a teaser image from the top but we can see a wide-body kit which is supplied by RTR and finished in carbon fibre. The Tactical Performance suspension setup was designed by Gittin’s RTR tuning company.

The Eagle Squadron GT will also feature one-off camouflage and will be auctioned off to support the EAA Young Eagles charity on July 26.

“Supporting young pilots through the EAA Young Eagles charity auction reflects Ford’s aviation history, tracing back to the company’s early days and the Arsenal of Democracy during WWII,” said Darrell Behmer, Ford Mustang design chief.