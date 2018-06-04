Oops! GM Exec Bins A 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car During IndyCar Race

Driving a pace car can be rather intimidating considering you have a bunch of really fast cars around a race track behind the wheel of your own very fast car.

A number of things can go wrong but they usually don’t. Unless you are the head of product development for General Motors, Mark Reuss, then things go pear-shaped when you are behind the wheel of the latest Corvette ZR1.

It’s not his first rodeo though as he has been driving the pace car for the Detroit GP for years but at the Belle Isle IndyCar race he ran right over a bump on a course notorious for how ragged it is, lost lost control and whacked right into the wall. Ouch.