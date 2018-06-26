News

This McLaren Senna Premium Is More Than The Price Of A 720S

By Zero2Turbo
Not the car pictured

You should all know that the McLaren Senna is sold out around the world but if you have a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket you can still get your hands on one.

Knight International is a dealer that has become fairly well known for providing supercars and hypercars to individuals who were either to slow to purchase, did not qualify to purchase or are just too impatient to wait for their build.

Related Posts

McLaren 600LT Spy Shots Do Not Leave Much To The Imagination

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO May Become Most Expensive Car Ever Sold…

They have apparently managed to source a Senna but the premium will be as much as a brand new 720S.

McLaren will only be building 500 examples, each carrying a sticker price of £750,000. On top of that, you’ll have to pay £350,000 to secure the “build slot”. That premium is a fair bit above the price of a new 720S, and brings the total up to £1m.

I am not sure how the dealership will get away with this but if it is all true and legit, then someone will be very lucky to get a Senna this late.

You might also like
News

McLaren 600LT Spy Shots Do Not Leave Much To The Imagination

News

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO May Become Most Expensive Car Ever Sold At Auction

News

Uber-Rare McLaren F1 LM Up For Sale For At Least R188 Million

News

Lanzante Working On Menacing McLaren P1 GT Longtail

News

McLaren Tease The Upcoming 600 HP (447 kW) 570 LT

Tuning

McLaren 570S “Joker” Packs 711 HP And Insanely Loud Straight Pipes

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us