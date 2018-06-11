Video

We Can’t Get Enough Of The Noise The Pagani Zonda Revolucion Produces

By Zero2Turbo

The Pagani Zonda Revolucion is likely in the top 3 best sounding supercars / hypercars out there but since it is not road legal they are very rarely heard.

Luckily for us (and in particular this YouTuber) one of these creations hit Imola for the 2018 Minardi Historic Day and the result is this video below.

Related Posts

The Pagani Zonda Refuses To Be Put To Bed With Yet Another…

Pagani Not So Keen On Making Hybrids, But Eager To Make Full…

While the sight of a Zonda Revolucion is something to behold, it’s the 6.0-litre, AMG V12 under the carbon fibre bodywork that’s truly a masterpiece. The engine develops 789 hp (588 kW) and 730 Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

They [Pagani] only built five of these with an estimated price tag of $2.6 million. The chances of one coming up for sale are very slim but one did surface a while back asking $4.3 million.

You might also like
News

The Pagani Zonda Refuses To Be Put To Bed With Yet Another One-Off Called Aether

News

Pagani Not So Keen On Making Hybrids, But Eager To Make Full EVs

News

Potent Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Spotted On The Road

News

Pagani Zonda Treated To Some Hand-Paint Art

News

You Can Lease A Pagani Huayra Roadster For R310,000 A Month

South Africa

This Pagani Huayra Roadster Is Coming To South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us