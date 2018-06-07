Zacoe Performance Shows Off Liberty Walk Style Kit For BMW M2

One of the BMW M2’s most popular traits is the wide hipped rear but according to Z Performance (Zacoe Performance), that is not wide enough for the baby Bimmer.

Just like the Liberty Walk creations we have seen it is not a look that everyone can appreciate, but it certainly gives it a dramatic appearance.

The eight-piece fiberglass kit from Zacoe Performance, includes a new front lip, side skirt, three-section rear diffuser, and big wing on the trunk. Carbon fibre accents appear in the front fascia, mirror caps, and on the rear end. Those massive bolt-on fenders are the most obvious change, though.

Thanks to the increase in width, you are able to fit some monster wheels which measure 20 inches in diameter.

Inside there is a lot of carbon extra’s and the steering wheel has been upholstered in Alcantara with integrated race display.

Apart from the outlandish kit, this particular M2 also gets a 300-cell catalytic converter and Remus cat-back exhaust give the inline-six engine a meaner sound.