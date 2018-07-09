NewsVideo

A Production Nissan GT-R50 Will Cost You R14 Million

By Zero2Turbo

We saw the results of a collaboration with Italdesign and Nissan a few weeks back with their GT-R50 but if you want one, it will sting your wallet to the tune of $1.05 million.

The prototype will show it’s radical styling to the public at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week but they are considering a limited production series of the GT-R50 which could mean a few individuals around the world will manage to secure one of these for themselves.

Related Posts

Nissan and Italdesign Build A GT-R ‘Without Limits’…

Nissan GT-R Destroys Its Gearbox During Launch Control

To put the price into perspective it costs about the same as six Nissan GT-R Nismo’s so to part with such big money for a “GT-R without limits” will be a big debate but there are enough humans on this planet with enough money to not even flinch at this.

If you have the means to buy one, you’ll want to hurry up and sign your name on the dotted line taking into account the plan is to make just 50 cars or even fewer. Italdesign will be in charge of putting together the GT-R50 and all will be hand-built and tailored to each customer. The two companies are serious about transforming the prototype into a production-ready model as they’ve set up a website where people can get in touch with Nissan and Italdesign to place an order.

You might also like
News

Nissan and Italdesign Build A GT-R ‘Without Limits’ Called GT-R50

Video

Nissan GT-R Destroys Its Gearbox During Launch Control

Video

Italdesign Zerouno Duerta Promo Video Shows Stunning Drop-Top Design

News

This 2000 HP Nissan ‘Qashqai’ Embarrassed A Koenigsegg Agera RS

Video

Nissan Patrol Embarrasses Mercedes SLR McLaren

News

Italdesign Zerouno Duerta Official And Limited To 5 Units

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us