Audi RS4 Avant Takes On RS3 Sedan In A Siblings Drag Race

CarWow are becoming kings of organising interesting drag races and for their latest video they got two RS models from Audi for a sibling match up.

The RS3 is obviously smaller and hence lighter but it’s 2.5-litre turbocharged five pot packs a meaty 395 hp (294 kW) and 480 Nm of torque which makes it a rather good contender for the slighty bigger (and heaver) RS4 Avant and it’s 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 with 444 hp (331 kW) and 600 Nm.

If you know your performance figures you will recall Audi quotes the same 0 to 100 km/h sprint time for both models but as CarWow points out, they are quicker than that in the real world.

Place your bet and push play.