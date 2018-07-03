Brabham BT62 Set To Debut At Goodwood Festival of Speed

The sensational Brabham BT62 will make its global debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (12-15 July), powering its way up the hillclimb course in its first ever dynamic appearance in public.

Back in May it was unveiled to the world with it’s Brabham 5.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine and a dry weight of just 972 kg.

This car is built to deliver rapid lap times and you can bet it will set a strong time at the legendary hillclimb at the Goodwood FoS.

Commenting ahead of the Festival of Speed, David Brabham said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is without equal in celebrating all things automotive, and the opportunity to drive the legendary hillclimb route is amazing. Giving the BT62 its dynamic public debut and returning the Brabham name, with all of its historical significance and racing pedigree, to Goodwood will be an experience I’ll never forget. My father attended the festival himself many times, and it’s great to continue the tradition of a Brabham driving a Brabham up the hill.”

The appearance at Goodwood marks another exclusive for Brabham, with the introduction of a new red and blue livery representing one of the thirty-five Celebration series vehicles, which pays tribute to the car that took Brabham’s nineteenth of thirty-five Formula 1 victories.