Dähler Give BMW X2 More Style And A Little More Strength

Last we spoke of Dähler Design & Technik GmbH, they were tricking out the new BMW X3 but now they have taken on the smaller funkier X2.

The sportier and all-around nicer Dähler BMW X2 comes with good power upgrades for all the engines in the range, and it benefits from some nice styling mods as well.

Regardless of which engine your X2 has. the tuner can help you out. The 118i petrol, which has 134 hp (100 kW) in standard from, now boasts 156 hp (116 kW) and 264 Nm, and the 120i in stock form has 190 hp (141 kw) now offers 220 hp (164 kW) and 340 Nm.

As for the diesels, the 118d leaves the factory with 148 hp (110 kW) but the tuner ups it to 171 hp (128 kw) and 390 Nm, and 20d with 187 hp (140 kW) as standard now packs 217 hp (162 kW) and 450 Nm. For all these model Dähler also offers sport exhaust systems.

Dähler BMW X2 benefits from an available adjustable suspension system which can be combined with their CDC1 wheels, available in sizes 20 and 21 inch. They also improve the handling and road holding of the car, which is a welcome change given the extra power brought on by the engine upgrades. So while the X2 does not get a body kit in this package, these mods do their part to improve the already cool design.