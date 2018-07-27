ExoticSpotSA Week 29 and 30 2018

Turns out the internet access while travelling Europe was a lot worse than expected so this post is a little overdue. This week we are sharing a whopping 50 spots to make up for missing Week 29.

Highlights for the week are; Aston Martin Vantage AMR, Misha Design Ferrari 488 Spider, Kelly Green BMW M2, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari 430 Scuderia, DarwinPRO Aero, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6, Jaguar XKR-S, Silver Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Porsche Turbo S Exclusive Series and then this stunning