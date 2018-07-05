Zero2TurboVideo

Jon Olsson Reveals His Topless Mercedes-Benz 4×4² G Wagon

By Tokoloho Mogotlane

Late last year, ski racer Jon Olsson took delivery of his Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² , a car which is already not what you’d call ordinary. But Olsson, being the madman that he is, ventured on a project to take the roof off the G-Wagon. As crazy as the idea sounds, the end-product is quite something to be proud of.

The completely missing roof and small front windscreen give the one-of-a-kind G-Wagon a fantastic stance. It has a safari vibe to it which means occupants are completely exposed.

Comments
