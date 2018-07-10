Limited Edition Audi Sport Performance Parts R8 V10 Plus Looks Furious
Audi Sport is to offer just 44 examples of this aggressive R8 which they are calling the most capable and focused to date thanks to its motorsport-proven enhancements.
Each car is priced at $234,371 and features additional downforce thanks to a more prominent aero agenda.
Not only does it give the supercar more presence it is fully functional too as it was developed in in a wind tunnel to give the car a harder edge.
This edition features a large fixed rear wing and diffuser, Audi Sport-branded side skirts, more pronounced air inlets, additional airflow elements, 20-inch multi-spoke fully milled wheels, ceramic brake discs front and rear, a deeper splitter and sculpted canards like those fitted to the first-gen R8 GT.
Thanks to these changes, this R8 now produces 250 kg of downforce at 330 km/h (100 kg more than the standard V10 Plus).
Inside you an Alcantara steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker, a rear view camera, Audi Smartphone interface, bucket seats in perforated Fine Nappa leather, MMI navigation, Audi connect online services and the fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit.