News

Mercedes-AMG Plotting Two-Seat Coupé and Roadster Models To Rival Porsche Cayman and Boxster

By Zero2Turbo
Render by Autocar

According to a new report, the performance division of Mercedes-Benz known as Mercedes-AMG are preparing to take aim at the Porsche 718 Cayman and a bunch of other cars directed at enthusiasts with their very own offering.

The new AMG model has been presented to Merc’s board of management as an indirect successor to the SLC, with a possible mid-rear engine layout and styling to provide it with clear links to the upcoming Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.

Related Posts

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Spotted Testing In Public

Porsche 964 Reincarnated As Le Mans Classic Clubsport

This so-called 718 Cayman rival is still very much at a conceptual stage so do not get too excited about this model but we can expect the new two-seater AMG offering to get both fixed-roof coupé and open-top roadster variants.

Powering this new model would be powertrains somewhat similar to the upcoming A35 and A45 with more powerful track-focused-engine variants likely to round off the line-up over a seven-year model cycle. If it does receive the updated turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor, then this model could pack up to 400bhp, together with the potential for electric boosting through a belt-driven hybrid function. This would make it substantially more potent than the 365 hp Porsche Cayman GTS.

If this model does see the light, it will become the fifth dedicated Mercedes-AMG offering joining the SLS, GT, GT 4-Door Coupe and the Project One.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Spotted Testing In Public

News

Porsche 964 Reincarnated As Le Mans Classic Clubsport

News

Porsche’s Mission E Cross Turismo Crossover To Arrive Late 2021

News

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Prototype Shows Up With Artistic Roof

Tuning

Gunther Werks Begins 25 Unit Production Run Of Porsche 400R

Crash

New Lizard Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crashed At The ‘Ring

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us