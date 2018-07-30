Mercedes G65 Being Recalled Because It Can Reverse Too Fast 😂

The Mercedes-AMG G65 is no featherweight but considering it packs a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 it is rather rapid.

It takes just 5.3 seconds for the 2,835 kg (6,250 pounds) beast to hit 100 km/h and it turns out it can actually go too fast in reverse so Mercedes has had to recall a handful of them to keep them from speeding away backwards and toppling over.

According to the statement released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “These vehicles may be equipped with the incorrect reverse speed limitation software. While in reverse, any abrupt changes in steering while exceeding 25 km/h (16 mph) may cause the vehicle to become unstable.”

The manufacturer will be updating the ECU to limit the speed it can achieve in reverse to avoid the SUV from a rather awkward incident.