Aston Martin To Build 25 James Bond DB5’s At R50 Million Each

Aston Martin are continuing their continuation love after they confirmed the Goldfinger DB5 is all set to make an exciting return courtesy of a special edition equipped with working gadgets as seen on 007’s car.

They had great success with the DB4 GT continuation so they went ahead with this joint venture between themselves and EON Productions (the company in charge of James Bond productions).

Each unit, of which 25 will be made, will feature working gadgets and be finished in Silver Birch just like the original car.

To keep everything as authentic as possible, the cars will be built by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell where the DB5s were assembled back in the day.

Pricing is estimated to be about $3.5 million each with customer deliveries set to kick off in 2020. Sadly if you are fortunate enough to lock one in you wont be allowed to drive them wherever you want as the vehicles will not be road legal.