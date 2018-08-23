BMW Design Chief Hints That We Could See A 9 Series

BMW design director, Adrian van Hooydonk recently hinted that a 9 Series four-door Coupe could come in to play to take on rivals like the Mercedes-Maybach S 600.

BMW has just launched a new 8 Series to move further into the premium market and by the sounds of things, they need to move even further into the market with a 9 Series.

Autocar recently spoke with van Hooydonk and when asked about plans for a 9 Series, he said “Let’s say this: we won’t stop here [with the 8 Series]. Obviously our job is to have more ideas than the company can build, because the other way round would be very bad. My team and I are now looking at 2021 and beyond – as far out as 2030. We have a lot of plans.”

He continued to say that the 8 Series was just the start of a “new chapter”