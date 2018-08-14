BMW M Boss Says There Is ‘No Direct Competitor’ For The M5 Competition

The BMW M2 and M5 Competition variants launched in Spain recently where BMW M CEO, Frank van Meel, was on hand to answer a few questions and chat to media from around the world.

While talking to BimmerToday, van Meel answered a few questions on the sharper, more powerful super sedan.

When asked why BMW offered the Competition variant so soon after the M5 debuted he simply said that 50 percent of all BMW M3’s and M4’s sold are Competition Package cars so the demand for a sharper, more focused M car is there so why wait?

He was also asked who he sees as the main competitor for the high performance sedan to which he responded* “There is no direct competitor. We do not build such cars to annoy others, but because we enjoy them. And because our customers enjoy it a lot.”

Take that Mercedes-AMG but we need a proper road and track test of the E63 S and the M5 Competition to settle this debate the right way.

*direct translation from German website.