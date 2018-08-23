BMW Vision Gran Turismo Brought To Life With This Wide Body M2

A collaboration between DarwinPro and MTC Design sees a very dramatic BMW M2 turned into what looks just like the BMW Vision Gran Turismo (see last picture).

The widebody kit is made from the magic lightweight material known as carbon fibre and taking one look at it from any angle you will recognize where this design inspiration comes from.

According to DarwinPro, the official name is BlackSails GT Carbon Wide Body Aero which is quite the mouthful but who cares because it is so over the top that we love it.

No word on performance changes or upgrades so we will have to wait for an official press release from the collaborators of the project.