BRABUS 600 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Packs 600 HP (441 kW)

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ is most certainly no slouch in factory form but now thanks to the German tuner it can play with the fastest SUV’s in the world.

The potent 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine is enhanced with the BRABUS PowerXtra B40 600 performance upgrade unit which pumps output up to 600 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. Thanks to this bump in power this SUV now sprints to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds (3.8 seconds in stock form) which equals the mighty Lamborghini Urus.

Being a typical BRABUS 600 project you also get carbon fibre aerodynamic components to improve aesthetics and to create a unique high-performance SUV.