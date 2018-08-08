News

Bugatti Divo To Become The Most Expensive Production Car Ever

By Zero2Turbo

The highly-anticipated reveal of Bugatti‘s new hypercar known as the Divo is nearly upon us but while we wait Bugatti are teasing us almost daily to keep the excitement going until the covers come off.

In perhaps the most revealing teaser video so far, Winkelmann confirms that the Divo will be light and produce a lot of downforce, allowing it to be more agile and nimble than any road-going Bugatti before it.

Related Posts

Bugatti Recalls Two Chirons In Luxury Style (Of Course)

Bugatti Veyron Modded To Rear-Wheel Drive Tyre Smoking Beast

He also casually confirms that the vehicle will be restricted to 40 units and priced from 5 million euros ($5.77 million), making it the most expensive series production car ever.

We are all assuming it will be heavily inspired by the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo which has an extraordinary amount of downforce thanks to the wildly sculpted body.

We are expecting to see it for the first time on the 24th of August at the Quail, a Motorsport Gathering in Carmel, California (aka Monterey Car Week).

You might also like
News

Bugatti Recalls Two Chirons In Luxury Style (Of Course)

Video

Bugatti Veyron Modded To Rear-Wheel Drive Tyre Smoking Beast

News

Bugatti Divo Confirmed With Official Teaser – Not Getting Chiron Moniker

News

Limited Edition Bugatti Chiron Divo Will Cost Twice As Much As A Chiron Sport

Video

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Crashes Into Water Barriers At 180 KM/H

News

LEGO Technic Reveals 3,600 Piece Bugatti Chiron And It Costs R4,500*

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us