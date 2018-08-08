Bugatti Divo To Become The Most Expensive Production Car Ever

The highly-anticipated reveal of Bugatti‘s new hypercar known as the Divo is nearly upon us but while we wait Bugatti are teasing us almost daily to keep the excitement going until the covers come off.

In perhaps the most revealing teaser video so far, Winkelmann confirms that the Divo will be light and produce a lot of downforce, allowing it to be more agile and nimble than any road-going Bugatti before it.

He also casually confirms that the vehicle will be restricted to 40 units and priced from 5 million euros ($5.77 million), making it the most expensive series production car ever.

We are all assuming it will be heavily inspired by the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo which has an extraordinary amount of downforce thanks to the wildly sculpted body.

We are expecting to see it for the first time on the 24th of August at the Quail, a Motorsport Gathering in Carmel, California (aka Monterey Car Week).