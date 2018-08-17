Video

Enjoy #FerrariFriday With A Straight Piped F40 In Monaco

By Zero2Turbo

For car spotting it doesn’t get better than Monaco so if something special hits the streets one of the MANY YouTube spotting channels will get it for us to enjoy.

This time ExoticCarspotters caught a Ferrari F40 teasing the streets of Monaco with it’s straight piped exhaust system so we thought it would be nice to share it with you all.

The video description says the car in question is packing Tubi straight pipes for the exhaust, and judging by the constant gunfire of raw fuel detonating in the pipes, we absolutely believe it. Unfortunately, the F40 driver is hampered by the confines of Monaco’s city streets, so these mini-explosions are pretty much all we get to hear.

Comments
