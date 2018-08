Cannot believe we are in August already but it has been a great year so far so no complaints this side!

Highlights for the week are; Lamborghini Huracan Performante x DMC Huracan combo, McLaren 720S, Bentley Continental Supersport, BMW M5 with M Performance parts, Audi R8 V10 Plus with ‘selection 24h’ theme, Rosso Fiorano Ferrari 812 Superfast, Misha Design Ferrari 488 Spider and this epic Lamborghini LM002.