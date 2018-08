What a week and lots of Ferrari’s and Lambo’s to drool over but we need to select a few highlights for the week.

These include a black Ferrari F12tdf, Lamborghini Urus, Audi R8 GT, McLaren 650S LeMans, the new Bentley Continental GT, a yellow Lamborghini LM002, a silver Ferrari 812 Superfast and this Misha Designs Ferrari 488 Spider.