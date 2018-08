This week we are featuring many shots from the Festival of Motoring currently taking place at Kyalami so if they interest you, then get down there to see these machines for yourself.

Highlight for the week are; new Bentley Continental GT First Edition, Vegas Yellow Audi RS5, BMW M1, BMW M5 Competition, Lamborghini Urus and Aventador S combo, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe and this Jeep and G63 AMG 6×6 Combo spot to wrap it all up.