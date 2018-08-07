NewsVideo

Jaguar Land Rover Are Ditching Their Delicious V8

By Zero2Turbo

A new report from UK-based publication Autocar is fairly hard to digest because they are saying the visceral V8 engine from Jaguar Land Rover is about to be dropped from the line up.

The publication are reporting that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has begun a massive programme of investment in new models that will enable the company to expand its line-up by four new or returning nameplates by 2023, launch 99 new model variants and replace every current model by 2024. The worst part about this is that ALL new models will be powered by one of three base Ingenium engines, including a new three-pot unit and a new straight six.

Related Posts

Could This One-Off Jaguar E-Type Series 3 Be The Highest…

Lister Thunder Gets Lighter Body And New Name Ahead Of…

“Electrically powered turbochargers (which improve both economy and throttle response) will be standard on future petrol and diesel engines, allowing a downsizing of JLR’s engine range. V8 engines will be dropped and replaced by high-performance versions of the new Ingenium straight six.”

The report goes on to mention which models we will see first (so hit the link below) but we are still busy mourning the fact that the unnecessarily loud V8 is on it’s way out.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Could This One-Off Jaguar E-Type Series 3 Be The Highest Spec Ever?

News

Lister Thunder Gets Lighter Body And New Name Ahead Of Deliveries

Video

Range Rover Pulled Into Sea and Nearly Washed Away In The UK

News

Jaguar Land Rover Secures Road Rover Name With Trademark

News

Next-Generation Range Rover Might Ditch the V8 For New Straight Six Engines

News

Lister Teases The Brakes Of The World’s Fastest SUV

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us