Liberty Walk Can Turn Your Suzuki Jimny Into A Mini G-Wagon

The new Suzuki Jimny has actually been received with open arms and thanks to it’s history of punching way about it’s weight extreme-tuner Liberty Walk can now offer a very unique package for your little guy.

Starting with the front fascia of the Jimny, Liberty Walk has installed a bumper that closely resembles the one on the G-Class, with square air intakes and LED daytime running lights. Additionally, the bumper incorporates a black skid plate, while a silver tow hook has also been fitted.

The tuner then fitted a hood similar to the boxy Mercedes, complete with a menacing intake and power bulge.

Considering the Liberty Walk history, you also get flared wheel arches but just wide enough to imitate the big Benz.

Pre-orders are now open and that the first units will be released this year. With the new Suzuki Jimny already arriving in South Africa will we see one of these customers opt for this very cool kit?