NewsVideo

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rallye Concept Looks Epic

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche has been secretly working on a special Cayman GT4 and they have very quietly taken the wraps off this special project.

It is called the  Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rallye concept and as you can see it is based on the Cayman GT4 Clubsport and features an assortment of rally specific upgrades. They [Porsche] did not go into any specifics on the project but the car has auxiliary lighting units and a roof-mounted scoop. We can also see additional underbody paneling, a roll cage and lightweight wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

Related Posts

Porsche 911 Carrera T Gets 425 HP (317 kW) Thanks To TechArt

Here Is The Uncovered 2020 Porsche 911 (992)

It seems like this concept will actually turn into a full blown rally car as the automaker confirmed the concept will be driven by Romain Dumas (seen testing in video below).

You might also like
News

Porsche 911 Carrera T Gets 425 HP (317 kW) Thanks To TechArt

News

Here Is The Uncovered 2020 Porsche 911 (992)

News

The Porsche 911 DLS by Singer and Williams Will Set You Back At Least R24 Million

News

Porsche 911 (991) Speedster To Be “Exactly” Like The Concept

News

Porsche Claims Lap Record On New Australian Racetrack – The Bend

News

Porsche Taycan Technical Specs Revealed With More Than 600 HP On Tap

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us