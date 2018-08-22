News

Porsche Think Their 911 Will Be Last To Go Electric

By Zero2Turbo

Plug points have been sneaking into the Porsche lineup for a few years now, starting with the 918 Spyder and then the Panamera S E-Hybrid and now with the all electric Taycan ready for showrooms late next year, what is next on the agenda for the much loved sports car manufacturer?

Related Posts

Porsche’s Project Gold Will Pack A 450 HP (331 kW)…

Porsche 911 R Prices Are Dropping Hard

Vice president of Motorsport and GT cars, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser recently said “I would say the 911 would be the last car that we would make with an electric drivetrain.”

Now this is a little confusing because the main boss, Oliver Blume, said a few months ago that the Porsche 911 would never be electric.

We will likely see a plug-in hybrid 911 towards the mid-cycle refresh of the 992 but a full blown electric 911 is quite some time away.

You might also like
News

Porsche’s Project Gold Will Pack A 450 HP (331 kW) Twin-Turbo

News

Porsche 911 R Prices Are Dropping Hard

News

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rallye Concept Looks Epic

News

Porsche 911 Carrera T Gets 425 HP (317 kW) Thanks To TechArt

News

Here Is The Uncovered 2020 Porsche 911 (992)

News

The Porsche 911 DLS by Singer and Williams Will Set You Back At Least R24 Million

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us