South AfricaTuning

The First Lumma Design 2018 Range Rover SVR Built Right Here In South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Lumma Design and Range Rover go hand in hand around the world but at the moment, South African owners simply cannot get enough of the aftermarket kits.

This 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR becomes the very first of it’s model in the world to get the Lumma Design transformation and was blessed with the 2018 redesigned CLR RS wide body kit.

Related Posts

New Audi SQ5 Gets Lumma Design’s Wide Body Kit

Jaguar Land Rover Are Ditching Their Delicious V8

This car was finished in the signature Estoril Blue and given a few carbon fibre upgrades.

These included a a carbon bonnet, carbon grille surround and daytime running light bracket surround too.

Wrapping up the whole package are some massive 23-inch Lumma wheels fitted on to the LUMMA performance spacer set for that all important SVR presence.

You might also like
Tuning

New Audi SQ5 Gets Lumma Design’s Wide Body Kit

News

Jaguar Land Rover Are Ditching Their Delicious V8

Video

Range Rover Pulled Into Sea and Nearly Washed Away In The UK

News

Jaguar Land Rover Secures Road Rover Name With Trademark

News

Next-Generation Range Rover Might Ditch the V8 For New Straight Six Engines

News

Range Rover SLT Is A Mega Luxury 6×6 Pickup For The Uber Wealthy

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us