This Green Carbon Fibre Exterior Option On The McLaren Senna Cost Over R7 Million

By Zero2Turbo

The first McLaren Senna to be delivered to North America was this very unique green example and if you have been paying attention to many social media profiles you would have worked out that it went to Mr. Michael Fux.

The unique green exterior certainly makes it one of the most unique examples so far but could it be the most expensive Senna produced too?

Well according to a video shot by Stradman in Connecticut, the “Fux Green” carbon fibre exterior option alone set the owner back $500,000 (approx. R7,3 million).

The green colour scheme and intricate weave is found in 67 parts of the body, and took almost 1,000 hours to produce. The Fux Green carbon parts continue inside the car, too. The green hue contrasts nicely with the white leather seats, accents, and steering wheel.

Check out the full video below and if this spec is your thing, then drool over the high-res gallery at the bottom of this post.

 

 

Comments
