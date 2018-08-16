You Can Paint Your VW Golf R In Crazy Colours – If You Live In Canada or America

Volkswagen Canada has offered their Golf R customers a huge variety of paint colours for quite some time now but until now, no other country had this available to them.

Sadly this is not available to South Africa but rather the United States of America have been granted access to the Spektrum program of Golf R colours and as you can see, the options are pretty much endless.

For the not-so-low price of $2,500, buyers will be able to spec one of 40 different custom colours for their hot hatch. Take a look at the gallery below of each colour and let us know your favourite one by commenting at the bottom of the post.

We quite fancy the Viper Green, Sarantos Turquoise and Irish Green.