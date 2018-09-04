Abarth Gets Updated 595 Range And Special 695 Variant
For those who don’t know, Abarth is Fiat‘s performance brand and the 595 range has been gifted with a new structure and some small revisions.
You can now choose from five different models; 595, 595 Pista, 595 Turismo, 595 Competizione and the special 695 Rivale. They all come with a 1.4-litre T-Jet engine but with varying levels of tuning and subsequently horsepower.
- Base 595 gets 143 hp.
- 595 Pista gets 158 hp and comes with the Record Monza active exhaust as standard and also features more performance-oriented goodies, such as Abarth Telemetry and a set of trick rear Koni dampers.
- 595 Turismo gets 163 hp and comes with leather upholstery inside and an exclusive Asfalto Grey matte livery, rear tinted windows and satin chrome trim and mirror caps.
- 595 Competizione delivers 177 hp and is offered with an optional mechanical limited-slip differential. You can also choose this brilliant new Adrenalina Green paint for the 595 Pista and Competizione.
- 695 Rivale comes with an exclusive two-tone Riva Evening Blue and Shark Grey paintwork. It also packs 177 hp but the interior features mahogany on the dashboard and the finest leather.