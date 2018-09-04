Abarth Gets Updated 595 Range And Special 695 Variant

For those who don’t know, Abarth is Fiat‘s performance brand and the 595 range has been gifted with a new structure and some small revisions.

You can now choose from five different models; 595, 595 Pista, 595 Turismo, 595 Competizione and the special 695 Rivale. They all come with a 1.4-litre T-Jet engine but with varying levels of tuning and subsequently horsepower.