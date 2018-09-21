Tuning

Bright Blue BRABUS Interior For Your Mercedes-AMG G63

By Zero2Turbo

Brabus is known for creating some seriously potent machines but they do not just tinker with performance.

As you can see in the images attached, Brabus focuses on the interior of the new Mercedes-AMG G63 and the results have left us a bit speechless.

Related Posts

The Production Mercedes-AMG Project One Begins Testing

The Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC Is Official And It Packs 301 HP…

As we can expect from a company like Brabus, the interior has been fully done and although they have not mentioned which materials were usedy, we can read on a label on the seats indicating they used ‘fine leather’. 

They did not tackle just the seats either because as you can see, the dashboard, the doors, the ceiling, the steering wheel, the floor and the center console have all been wrapped in the brightest blue we have seen.

You might also like
News

The Production Mercedes-AMG Project One Begins Testing

News

The Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC Is Official And It Packs 301 HP (225 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG Reveal GT 43 4-Door Coupé Packing An Inline-Six

Tuning

This Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet Packs A Monstrous 1,005 HP (750 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG GT-R By RENNtech Is The Fastest Mercedes To Lap The Nurburgring

News

Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Seen Testing For The First Time

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us