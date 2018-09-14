ExoticSpotSA Week 37 2018

Just a 16 weeks left of 2018 (which is hard to believe) but another week has flown by which means it is time for the top 25 exotic car spots from around the country.

Highlights for the week include; FAB Design SLS AMG, BMW M4 GTS, BMW M3 CS, Yellow Lamborghini Murcielago, Audi R8 GT Spyder, new Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DBS, Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster and the one and only E34 BMW M5 Touring in South Africa (fresh from Germany) with the Nurburgring Package.