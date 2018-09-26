Hyundai i30 Fastback N Revealed

The performance range from Hyundai known as N has widened in Europe with a second body shape of the apparently very good i30 N. What you are seeing is a sleeker Fastback N which is 115mm longer and features tweaked suspension and chassis tuning, which will also be spread to MY19 versions of the hatch, too.

It shares the same two-level range strategy as the hatchback which means both the 250 hp standard and 275 hp Performance models will be available, sharing the same turbocharged 2.0-litre ‘Delta’ four-cylinder engine, with corresponding performance-enhancing spec on the latter.

They both have 353 Nm of torque and reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h. As for acceleration to 100 km/h, it takes 6.4 seconds in the 250 hp variant and 6.1 in the 275 hp version.

The Fastback comes with an interesting new feature. It is called the N Grin Control system which allows drivers to choose from five different drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom.

The car also boasts a sporty design which means you get a N Grille, the N front bumper, special rear bumper and rear spoiler. Same goes for the interior, where you find N steering wheel, red-coloured N stitching and sport seats.