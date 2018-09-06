Zero2Turbo

Marina Bay Blue Metallic M5 Gets M Performance Parts and Schnitzer Wing

By Zero2Turbo

The new BMW M5 as we know looks fantastic in an array of colours so it is no surprise that Marina Bay Blue Metallic suits the Bavarian beast brilliantly.

The dealership from Abu Dhabi (of course) have gone and fitted this example with the full M Performance Aerodynamic Package and finished it off with the AC Schnitzer boot wing.

Related Posts

BMW M2 “Individual” San Marino Blue Shows Off…

Range Topping BMW X2 M35i Revealed Packing 302 HP (225 kW)

The question is, do the additions improve the presence or detract from the whole ‘sleeper’ look that the German manufacturer gives it from the factory?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

BMW M2 “Individual” San Marino Blue Shows Off New Product

News

Range Topping BMW X2 M35i Revealed Packing 302 HP (225 kW)

News

The Next BMW M140i Ready To Take On RS3 and A45

Video

Wrecked BMW M1 Rebuilt And Used As Wall Art

News

AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Is The Fastest M5 Around The Nürburgring

News

Suzuki ‘Swiftly’ Takes BMW’s Title For Leading Profit Margins In The Automotive…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us