Marina Bay Blue Metallic M5 Gets M Performance Parts and Schnitzer Wing

The new BMW M5 as we know looks fantastic in an array of colours so it is no surprise that Marina Bay Blue Metallic suits the Bavarian beast brilliantly.

The dealership from Abu Dhabi (of course) have gone and fitted this example with the full M Performance Aerodynamic Package and finished it off with the AC Schnitzer boot wing.

The question is, do the additions improve the presence or detract from the whole ‘sleeper’ look that the German manufacturer gives it from the factory?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.